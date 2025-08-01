Philips launches new Azurion neuro biplane system in Thailand to speed up and improve minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of neurovascular patients

One in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke at some point in their lives [1]. In Thailand, stroke is the second leading cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability, with more than 250,000 cases reported each year [2]. Approximately 10% of patients die within the first month [3], and 60% of survivors live with permanent disabilities [4]. The burden is expected to grow with an ageing population and rising rates of hypertension and diabetes, two of the leading risk factors [5]. The key to reducing the personal, societal, and financial impact of stroke is to follow the axiom ‘time-is-brain’. The faster stroke is treated, the better the potential outcome.

Advancing minimally invasive neurovascular procedures Minimally invasive procedures enabled by interventional systems like Azurion are a key part of the diagnosis and treatment pathway for stroke, where every minute counts in conserving the patient’s quality-of-life. Interventional systems are also used to precisely plan and carry out complex neurovascular procedures such as the repair of brain aneurysms and birth defects.

As clinical pathways continue to evolve, workflows such as Direct-to-Angio-Suite are being adopted to help bypass conventional imaging steps and bring eligible patients directly from the emergency department to the angio suite. These innovations aim to reduce time to treatment and improve outcomes—especially for large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke.

By allowing neuro interventionists to treat more patients, more efficiently, with potentially better outcomes, the new Philips Azurion neuro biplane system enhances both the staff and patient experience and contributes to lower cost of care.