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Tempered Steel Blades: won't break, dull or rust

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for men is our toughest, with tempered steel blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. It features impact-resistant cutting guards, steel reinforced motor, and powerful lithium battery.

Versatile

13 tools and attachments

Head and face trimmer

Durable

Tempered steel blades

Self sharpening — no oil required

Convenient

60 minutes of runtime

Powerful lithium battery is ready when you are

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Meet Multigroom 3000

ความคิดเห็น

ฝ่ายบริการและสนับสนุนลูกค้า

รับความช่วยเหลือเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ค้นหาคู่มือ เรียนรู้เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคที่ดีที่สุด และแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ

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หน้าหลักการสนับสนุน

ค้นหาหัวข้อการสนับสนุนทั้งหมดและอื่นๆ เพิ่มเติม

MagnifyingGlass

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

ค้นหาตามหมายเลขรุ่นและค้นหาข้อมูลจำเพาะของผลิตภัณฑ์

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ซื้ออะไหล่และอุปกรณ์เสริม

ค้นหาชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริมผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

สมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเรา

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ข่าวสาร และกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขาย

การเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์

เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคพิเศษ

 

* ต้องกรอกข้อมูลในฟิลด์นี้

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ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!
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