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Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for men is our toughest, with tempered steel blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. It features impact-resistant cutting guards, steel reinforced motor, and powerful lithium battery.
Head and face trimmer
Self sharpening — no oil required
Powerful lithium battery is ready when you are
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