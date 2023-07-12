Philips Norelco Series 5000 18-Piece All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with 18 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim.
Versatile
18 tools and attachments
Face, body and hair trimmer
Durable
Stainless steel blades
Self sharpening — no oil required
Convenient
2.8 hours of runtime
Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.