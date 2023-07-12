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Man trimming his nose
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ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ยกเลิกการผลิตแล้ว
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For face, head & body

Philips Norelco Series 5000 18-Piece All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with 18 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim.

Versatile

18 tools and attachments

Face, body and hair trimmer

Durable

Stainless steel blades

Self sharpening — no oil required

Convenient

2.8 hours of runtime

Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are

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Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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ความคิดเห็น

ฝ่ายบริการและสนับสนุนลูกค้า

รับความช่วยเหลือเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ค้นหาคู่มือ เรียนรู้เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคที่ดีที่สุด และแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ

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หน้าหลักการสนับสนุน

ค้นหาหัวข้อการสนับสนุนทั้งหมดและอื่นๆ เพิ่มเติม

MagnifyingGlass

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

ค้นหาตามหมายเลขรุ่นและค้นหาข้อมูลจำเพาะของผลิตภัณฑ์

Clippin

ซื้ออะไหล่และอุปกรณ์เสริม

ค้นหาชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริมผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

สมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเรา

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ข่าวสาร และกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขาย

การเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์

เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคพิเศษ

 

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ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!
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