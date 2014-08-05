รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
232EL2SB/00
สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยจอแสดงผล LED ขนาดใหญ่
จอแสดงผล LED รุ่น 232EL2 Full HD ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีการควบคุม SmartTouch พร้อมเชื่อมโยงคุณเข้ากับโลกแห่งการเล่นเกม
E-line (58.4 ซม.) 23"
Full HD
อัตราการจัดมุมมองแสดงสัดส่วนความกว้างของภาพวิดีโอต่อความสูง อัตราการจัดมุมมองไวด์สกรีน 16:9 ถือเป็นมาตรฐานสากลสำหรับโทรทัศน์ความละเอียดสูงและโทรทัศน์ระบบดิจิตอลของยุโรป การใช้อัตราการจัดมุมมองดั้งเดิมขนาด 16:9 ทำให้แสดงภาพสำหรับเกมส์และวิดีโอได้อย่างโดดเด่น โดยปราศจากพื้นที่เหลือทั้งด้านบนและล่างของภาพ และปราศจากการลดทอนของคุณภาพอันเนื่องมาจากการปรับแปลงสัดส่วนของภาพเพื่อให้เข้ากันกับจอที่ใช้สัดส่วนอื่น
LED สีขาวคือ อุปกรณ์ระบบ Solid state ที่สว่างเต็มที่เสมอกันและรวดเร็วเพื่อประหยัดเวลาการเริ่มต้น จอภาพ LED ปราศจากสารปรอทจึงเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมทั้งในขั้นตอนการรีไซเคิลและการกำจัดทิ้ง เทคโนโลยี LED ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมการลดแสงพื้นหลัง LCD ได้ดีขึ้น ส่งผลให้มีอัตราความเปรียบต่างสูงเป็นพิเศษ และยังให้ภาพที่สว่าง สีสันสดใสเสมอกันอย่างทั่วถึง
ผิวเคลือบมันที่สวยงาม สะดุดตาดูกลมกลืนและลงตัวกับการตกแต่งของคุณ
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
4.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Mamshad
05/08/2014
Singapore
A Decent FHD Monitor
I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Ba Roy
02/05/2021
Malaysia
The monitor displays pictures perfectly
I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.
ข้อดี
Magnificent picture quality
ข้อเสีย
Flashing on and off when switched on
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02