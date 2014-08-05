ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

จอภาพ LED พร้อม SmartTouch

232EL2SB/00

4

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยจอแสดงผล LED ขนาดใหญ่

จอแสดงผล LED รุ่น 232EL2 Full HD ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีการควบคุม SmartTouch พร้อมเชื่อมโยงคุณเข้ากับโลกแห่งการเล่นเกม

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยจอแสดงผล LED ขนาดใหญ่

  • E-line (58.4 ซม.) 23"

  • Full HD

อัตราการจัดมุมมอง 16:9 ให้ภาพไวด์สกรีนที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับเกมส์และวิดีโอ

อัตราการจัดมุมมองแสดงสัดส่วนความกว้างของภาพวิดีโอต่อความสูง อัตราการจัดมุมมองไวด์สกรีน 16:9 ถือเป็นมาตรฐานสากลสำหรับโทรทัศน์ความละเอียดสูงและโทรทัศน์ระบบดิจิตอลของยุโรป การใช้อัตราการจัดมุมมองดั้งเดิมขนาด 16:9 ทำให้แสดงภาพสำหรับเกมส์และวิดีโอได้อย่างโดดเด่น โดยปราศจากพื้นที่เหลือทั้งด้านบนและล่างของภาพ และปราศจากการลดทอนของคุณภาพอันเนื่องมาจากการปรับแปลงสัดส่วนของภาพเพื่อให้เข้ากันกับจอที่ใช้สัดส่วนอื่น

เทคโนโลยี LED ให้สีเป็นธรรมชาติ

LED สีขาวคือ อุปกรณ์ระบบ Solid state ที่สว่างเต็มที่เสมอกันและรวดเร็วเพื่อประหยัดเวลาการเริ่มต้น จอภาพ LED ปราศจากสารปรอทจึงเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมทั้งในขั้นตอนการรีไซเคิลและการกำจัดทิ้ง เทคโนโลยี LED ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมการลดแสงพื้นหลัง LCD ได้ดีขึ้น ส่งผลให้มีอัตราความเปรียบต่างสูงเป็นพิเศษ และยังให้ภาพที่สว่าง สีสันสดใสเสมอกันอย่างทั่วถึง

ผิวเคลือบมันเสริมการตกแต่งของคุณ

ผิวเคลือบมันที่สวยงาม สะดุดตาดูกลมกลืนและลงตัวกับการตกแต่งของคุณ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
2
1

05/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

A Decent FHD Monitor

I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

02/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The monitor displays pictures perfectly

I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.

ข้อดี

Magnificent picture quality

ข้อเสีย

Flashing on and off when switched on

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี