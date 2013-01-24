Sparks Health System in Fort Smith, Arkansas, US is a large regional hospital that offers a broad range of innovative cancer care services. PET/CT is used to treat a range of cancers, but it is challenging to get a patient to relax while the radioactive material (18F-FDG) is being injected and taken up in the body.



When the facility was constructing its new Sparks Radiation Treatment Center in 2011, it wanted to implement state-of-the-art techniques for improving patient experience in the PET/CT suite.



Sparks worked with Philips healthcare consulting experts to design an Ambient Experience solution that uses dynamic light, projection and sound to create a patient-friendly, soothing environment for those undergoing PET/CT imaging procedures.



Ambient Experience gives patients an opportunity to manage their stress. It put clinicians in control by improving procedural efficiency and patient compliance. And it conveys an attitude of “well-being” with a focus on patient satisfaction that can become a differentiating factor for a hospital or cancer center.