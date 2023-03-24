Philips Patient Monitor 6000 series

Delivering exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are leading priorities for healthcare providers. At the same time, you’re looking to make efficient use of resources, navigate budget restrictions and remain flexible to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.
Introducing the Patient Monitor 6000 Series – bringing a scalable, modular approach to patient care. Available in three configurations, this series supports monitoring across multiple care settings from operating room and ICU to step-down and general care units, including during transport within the hospital.
With sleek contours and a clean design, the Patient Monitor 6000 Series is compact and unobtrusive, helping your caregivers to focus on their patients. The touchscreen and user interface help keep training effort to a minimum. A dark color palette and pleasing alarm tones encourage clinicians to maintain their focus.
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series includes new Flexible Link technology, bringing plug-and-play simplicity to your hospital workflows. Combining Flexible Link pods and traditional measurement modules allows you to easily connect supported external modules and scale up the range of parameters using a single device.
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series is designed to deliver efficiency and flexibility in terms of clinical workflow, resource allocation and budgeting. It integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and our central station (PIC iX) and has the same interface as other IntelliVue devices, helping to streamline implementation and training effort.1
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series features the same software as the Philips IntelliVue MX family, delivering advanced clinical applications and decision support tools and helping you simplify work and data flows.
[1] The claim expressed is the calculated percentage based on 32 respondents who participated in the summative evaluation.
