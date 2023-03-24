Philips Patient Monitor 6000 series

Delivering exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are leading priorities for healthcare providers. At the same time, you’re looking to make efficient use of resources, navigate budget restrictions and remain flexible to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.



Introducing the Patient Monitor 6000 Series – bringing a scalable, modular approach to patient care. Available in three configurations, this series supports monitoring across multiple care settings from operating room and ICU to step-down and general care units, including during transport within the hospital.