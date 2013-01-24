หน้าแรก
UroNav MR/Ultrasound guided fusion biopsy system

UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

UroNav Cart Dimensions
UroNav Cart Dimensions
Weight
  • 69.7 kg
Display
  • 24 in diagonally
System Dimensions
  • 20.5D x 31.5W x 66.5H inches
  • PI-RADS® is a registered trademark of The American College of Radiology.
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

Features
Fuse pre-biopsy MR and ultrasound images for a targeted biopsy
MR/US fusion aligns and registers prior diagnostic MR images with real-time ultrasound images. UroNav displays the segmented prostate anatomy from the MR exam, indicated by the purple outline, while green and red “targets” indicate the location of the MR suspicious lesions.
View clinical data prior to biopsy for added confidence
With the ability to preview MR images, gland segmentation, biopsy “targets”, and PI-RADS® information from Radiology prior to the biopsy, Urologists can perform biopsy procedures with added confidence.
Support for both transrectal and transperineal biopsy
UroNav supports both transrectal and transperineal (stepper or freehand) biopsy approaches, providing users the flexibility necessary to incorporate fusion-guided biopsy into their preferred biopsy method.
Comprehensive, 3D review of the biopsy following the procedure
The clinical team can review biopsy targets and core samples taken during the procedure in 3D, which assists users in easily identifying biopsy sample locations. UroNav also provides users with access to view and export screen captures and video recording taken during the fusion-guided biopsy.
UroNav can guide your biopsy – even without pre-biopsy MR images
Ultrasound-only workflow with UroNav allows for tracking of biopsy locations under ultrasound guidance without a prior MRI exam. Biopsy locations can be registered with a future MRI and then targeted for resampling. Ultrasound-only procedure data, including biopsy location data, can be exported to DynaCAD Prostate for further review and analysis.
Current/Prior fusion displays points of reference during biopsies
UroNav automatically displays biopsy locations from prior procedures. These locations can be used as points of reference during the MR fusion biopsy procedure. Users can review and adjust the prior-to-current registration to include an optional image-based elastic deformation.

