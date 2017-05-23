หน้าแรก
IntelliVue G7ᵐ Anesthesia gas module

Your anesthesia decisions rely on knowing about both the agent and your patient. This module integrates gas measurements into your IntelliVue monitoring system with the same easy handling you already value in our other measurement modules.

Reliable, real-time data for the care you deliver

Reliable, real-time data for the care you deliver

In the monitoring system, the IntelliVue G7ᵐ provides numerical values, waveforms, and trends for sevoflurane, isoflurane, halothane, desflurane, enflurane, and N₂O. It identifies agents and mixed agents automatically. It can also calculate the minimal alveolar concentration (MAC). Of course, it includes airway respiration rate, CO₂, and O₂ measurements.

