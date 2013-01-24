6 lead set shielded grabber, IEC multi colored wire, grabber connectors, with detachable shield. Length 85cm (34 inches), 1 pack = 1 lead set, to be used with Philips Instrument TRX4851A, M4841A Transceiver from IntelliVue Telemetry System M2601B (862108).
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Patient Application
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|