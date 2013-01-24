Our Gel-E Donut is a gel-filled positioning aid with a soft, flexible outer shell. It is designed to help reduce pressure sores and head molding while supporting developmentally appropriate positioning. It’s all part of our holistic approach to helping you deliver exceptional developmental care for your premature and at-risk babies. Gel-E Donut comes in three different sizes - extra small, small and medium. Manufactured without DEHP & BPA.