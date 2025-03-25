Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Category
Capnography
Product Type
Sampling Lines
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
30 grams / 1.05 ounces
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Pediatric
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
No