Cbl 5-lead Grabber Lead Set

Grey colored, easy to manage trunk lead wires with chest lead color coded grabbers. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length: 1.0m (3.3 ft). Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A.

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1001B, M1002B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .210 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 each
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A; M1949A; M1971A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

