The AP111 cushions contact only the outside of the nares, and the small frame allows patients to read with unobstructed vision. The versatility, freedom, and comfort of the Respironics AP111 make it an excellent option for long-term and chronic care solutions.
Four cushion sizes
Replacement headgear available
Hook and loop grab tabs
