Philips Capsule Surveillance helps detect the onset of emergent, potentially actionable conditions early and inform the care team.

Philips Capsule Surveillance brings together comprehensive, detailed patient data, alarms, and waveforms from connected devices to provide a holistic view of patient status and enable tailored and condition-specific alerts. This may be one screen in a virtual ICU, a handheld tablet used during rounds, or a mobile phone from a clinician on the go. When configured with a dedicated workstation, Capsule Surveillance also annunciates and shows prioritized device alarms.

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Philips Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.

Philips Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight based on live-streaming data with potentially condition-specific, clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.

Integrating with smartphones, pagers and VOIP phones, Philips Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Philips Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text)

