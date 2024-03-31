คำค้นหา

Improved patient care: Empowering radiography with the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90

By Philips ∙ Featuring Megan Doherty, Radiographer, Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer ∙ มี.ค. 31, 2567 ∙ 3:30 min

Radiology

Radiography x-ray and fluoroscopy

Video

Improved X-ray workflow, Customer Testimonial

Altnagelvin Area Hospital is an acute hospital in Northern Ireland which offers a broad range of services, to a diverse population. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90, combined with Ambient Experience. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. Ambient Experience furthermore offers enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction.

“This new machine is allowing a better throughput of patients. It's a lot easier, the examinations are quicker, the post processing functions are taken out of your hands. “

Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Explore Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling-mounted digital radiography solution

Related stories

เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ

เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย

1
เลือกหัวข้อที่สนใจ
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด