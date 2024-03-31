คำค้นหา

Improved workflow and patient throughput at the Clinic of Iowa

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Peggy Colbeck-Rochford, Dr. David HartMD, Kelsey Otte  มี.ค. 31, 2567 ∙ 3.10 min

Radiology

Radiography x-ray and fluoroscopy

Video

At a glance

 
  • See how the Radiography 7000 C can help with workflow improvements
  • Experience higher staff and patient satisfaction

Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa is a multi-specialty practice which serves many patients across Iowa and beyond. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency.

“We went from an approximate 680 patients per month to nearly 1200 patients per month.”

 

Peggy Colbeck-Rochford,
Head of Imaging,

Physicians Clinic of Iowa

Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling-mounted digital radiography solution

