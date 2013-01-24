A CPR tool that has been designed to improve CPR delivery. Available as a fully integrated option with the HeartStart MRx and HeartStart FR3, it offers several vital advances, based on AHA Guidelines for CPR, and input from Q-CPR users.
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
Built to endure, designed to evolve
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
