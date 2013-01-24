หน้าแรก
เชื่อมต่อข้อมูล เทคโนโลยี และผู้คนอย่างราบรื่นอย่างไร้ขอบเขต

เชื่อมต่อข้อมูล เทคโนโลยี และผู้คนอย่างราบรื่น

 

เป็นที่ทราบกันว่าเรื่องสุขภาพและการดูแลสุขภาพเป็นเรื่องที่ไร้ขอบเขต
ที่ฟิลิปส์ เราเชื่อว่ามีหนทางที่จะทำให้คุณภาพชีวิตดีขึ้นอยู่เสมอ

วิดีโอของ Miami Cardiac &amp; Vascular Institute

ผ่าตัดเล็ก พักฟื้นสั้น

สถาบัน Miami Cardiac & Vascular ช่วยให้ผู้ป่วยกลับบ้านได้ในไม่กี่วัน หลังเข้ารับการผ่าตัด
ดูว่าพวกเขาทำอย่างไรที่นี่
วิดีโอของ Phoenix Children's Hospital

แม่นยำมากขึ้น
สูญเสียน้อยลง  

วิธีการที่ Phoenix Children's Hospital
จัดการกับความท้าทายในการวินิจฉัยโรคในเด็ก

อ่านเรื่องราวของพวกเขาที่นี่
วิดีโอของ Saratoga Hospital

เสียงเตือนที่รวดเร็ว
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้พยาบาล

โรงพยาบาล Saratoga ให้เทคโนโลยีช่วยเจ้าหน้าที่ในโรงพยาบาล เพื่อสร้างความแตกต่าง

ดูว่าพวกเขาทำอย่างไรที่นี่

ลดเวลาในกระบวนการทำงานได้ถึง 22%

ดูว่า Augusta University Health Hospital ทำการปรับปรุงกระบวนการทำงานที่สำคัญอย่างไร

ลดเวลารอของผู้ป่วยลง 20%

ดูว่า Westchester Medical Center Health Network สามารถปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพกระบวนการทางคลีนิคได้อย่างไร
สุขภาพไร้พรมแดน และการดูแลสุขภาพก็เช่นเดียวกัน
