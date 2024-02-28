Virtual Imaging tools

Reach out to your peers easily and communicate directly from the CT system to help simplify consultation and training. CT Collaboration Live features chat, call, video call, screen share and remote access.
Lifecycle Learning offers regular remote clinical support over the lifecycle of your system, with collaboration at the point of care. It allows you to access instructor-led remote training with a Philips clinical expert and build staff proficiency using an e-learning library, including performance support videos and virtual instructor-led courses.
On Demand Clinical Support provides real-time access to Philips CT experts on demand, using CT Collaboration Live**. On Demand Clinical Support provides healthcare professionals with clinical support for questions related to the Philips CT system and tools, such as patient set-up and positioning, protocol selection and features to help improve image quality. On request, a Philips Clinical Application Specialist can provide answers to clinical questions within a short response time.
CT Protocol Manager allows you to manage and standardize CT scanner protocols without interrupting workflow. This central protocol repository allows for remote viewing, editing, distributing and approving protocols in connected scanners.
CT Collaboration Live extends your team’s capabilities with remote connectivity. Communicate directly from the CT scanner with your peers to simplify consultation and training.
Lifecycle Learning helps build and sustain staff competency. Access instructor-led remote training with a Philips clinical expert and build staff proficiency using an e-learning library.
On Demand Clinical Support provides real-time access to Philips experts on demand, using CT Collaboration Live.
Manage and standardize protocols without interrupting scanner workflow with CT Protocol Manager. This central protocol repository allows for remote viewing, editing, distributing and approving protocols in connected scanners.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
* 510(k) pending – not available for sale in the USA. Not available in all geographies. ** Not available in all geographies. † This product is not commercially available for sale in the USA.
* 510(k) pending – not available for sale in the USA. Not available in all geographies.
** Not available in all geographies.
† This product is not commercially available for sale in the USA.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด