APACi Live Webinar:

09:00
Welcome and Introduction
Dr Ho Hee Hwa, Singapore
09:05
Lecture: IVUS Guidance in Complex PCI (CTO)
Dr Sidney Lo, Australia
09:20
LIVE-in-a-Box from TTSH: Value of iFR and IVUS co-registration in PCI
Dr Paul Ong, Singapore
Dr Ho Hee Hwa, Singapore
Dr Rohan Bhagwandeen, Australia
10:10
IVUS-Shock: IVUS-guided Shock-wave Lithotripsy
Dr Michael Lee, Hong Kong
10:25
Imaging and Physiology Study in Left Main Intervention
Dr Doni Firman, Indonesia
10:40
Wrap Up and Take Home Message
Tan Tock Seng Hospital
Singapore
Lake Macquarie Private Hospital
Australia
National Cardiovascular Center Harapan Kita
Indonesia
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
