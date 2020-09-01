ESC Congress 2020

We’re with you to reimagine cardiac care. As the spread of COVID-19 persists throughout the global community, Philips is steadfast in our commitment to support health systems and healthcare professionals. The crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for all of us. Now more than ever, we stand true to our mission of improving lives -- finding ways to stay connected and provide resources as educational events move online.

Philips Live! welcomes you to our European Society of Cardiology virtual experience. To begin your journey, watch Bert van Meurs, Chief Business Leader – Image Guided Therapy, share detail on how Philips is bringing together cardiology solutions to elevate clinical confidence, improve patient and staff experience and improve outcomes.

We hope you continue to enjoy Philips Live! at ESC through this digital platform and look forward to connecting with you.