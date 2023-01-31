Based on their collective diagnosis, the physicians can confirm that Caroline has a LVO and can also precisely see its location. It is therefore decided that Caroline needs a mechanical thrombectomy. So the combined team makes the call to transfer Caroline to the nearest comprehensive stoke center where the procedure can be performed. Thanks to StrokeViewer, the comprehensive stroke center’s interventional team can already start to plan the interventional procedure and get everything ready.

By the time Caroline arrives, it means the angio suite where the procedure will be performed has been prepared and the team are already looking at Caroline’s patient record and CT images. The angio suite is equipped with Philips’ Image Guided Therapy System - Azurion 7 B20 - an advanced image-guided therapy platform that allows interventionists to confidently perform minimally-invasive image-guided procedures such as mechanical thrombectomy by delivering real-time images of a patient’s vascular system as well as the interventional devices, such as catheters and stents, used to effect a repair. Using the system, the interventional team are able to accurately locate the blood clot in Caroline’s carotid artery, guide a catheter to it through her blood vessels via a small incision in her groin, and extract the clot. Once they extract it and restore blood flow to Caroline’s brain, they see an almost instant improvement in her condition. As a follow-up they are once more using Philips Spectral CT 7500. Unlike a conventional CT scanner, the Spectral CT 7500’s spectral detector acquires information in a way that allows physicians to differentiate blood from other materials, such as calcium, making it ideal for use in stroke patients to support treatment evaluation and further follow-up treatment decisions.