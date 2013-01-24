Predictable spend tied to patient volume

Budget availability to keep up with changes in technology. Unplanned expenditure requests that require tradeoffs. CFOs have plenty of challenges that come with resourcing and maintaining patient monitoring technology. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed health professionals and learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that focuses on value, not just technology.

This insight inspired Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS), a pay-per-use model that allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals – without the burden of equipment ownership or continual reinvestment.