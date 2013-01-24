หน้าแรก
Dynamic support for enhanced patient management
Enterprise Monitoring as a Service
gives you

dynamic expert support|

    A service to streamline patient management

    Flexible, real-time monitoring service that fills in patient monitoring gaps

    Technology burdens that keep clinicians from focusing on patient care. Inefficient workflows due to disparate systems. CNOs have plenty of challenges that come with effectively adopting monitoring technology and staying up to date on best practices. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed dozens of health professionals. We learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that enables monitoring technology to more easily deliver the benefits it promises.

     

    This insight set the foundation for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS), a pay-per-use model that allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals.
    I don't think we do a good job with continuing education and retraining at all … and part of that is that we don’t have the resources to do it.”

    Hospital Education Director

    Realize truly integrated, optimized monitoring systems

     

    Philips shares responsibility for your successful standardization, adoption and continuous improvement of system use over the long term, so you can effectively manage patient care.

     

    With EMaaS, you get:

     

    • A standardized technology platform and its management
    • Clinical services that flex to your changing needs
    • Ongoing planning and performance management services
    Is this way of doing business right for you?


    Answer 3 quick questions and get immediate feedback about whether Enterprise Monitoring as a Service could meet your current challenges.
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    Step 1
    Do you feel that clinical staff is effectively adopting technology that’s been purchased and staying up to date on best practices?

    Yes
    Somewhat
    No
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    Step 2
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    Step 2
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    Step 2
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    Step 3
    Does dealing with patient monitoring technology get in the way of clinicians’ ability to provide the highest quality patient care?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    See if EMaaS is a fit
    Based on your answers, your hospital:
    Could strongly benefit from EMaaS


    Congratulations! Based on your answers, it looks like EMaaS may be the ideal solution for your patient monitoring needs. Let us connect you with a team member to start the conversation about how EMaaS can be tailored to you. 
    Based on your answers, your hospital:
    Might benefit from EMaaS


    Your answers indicate that Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) could benefit your hospital. Get in touch for a customized analysis that will give you details about a possible fit, or to learn about another option that might suit your needs.
    Based on your answers, your hospital:
    Would benefit from a different solution right now


    You’re not alone. In our survey of healthcare leaders, 30% stated that this model wasn’t feasible for them right now, even though nearly all of them said it was the way to go. We’re happy to talk about your options in the short- and longer-term. 
    Resources

    EMaaS CNO infographic (611.0KB)
    Philips new partnership and innovation guide (988.0KB)

    Remove barriers that impact patient care and staff satisfaction

     

    Always-accessible Philips expertise provides you with resources for planned, sustainable access to the latest technology, education and clinical capabilities.
    Provides dynamic expert support and flexible clinical capabilities to meet changing demands
    Empower clinical staff through ongoing optimization, increases organizational maturity and standardization
    Reduces burden on staff for better use of time and resources through added support
    Provides continuous education with performance support to facilitate better adoption of clinical technologies and staff satisfaction
    Delivers valuable clinical insights through automated and interoperable workflows allowing a better focus on patients
    Read more about this shared-risk pay-per-use model ›
    Get a customized EMaaS analysis
    Get in touch

    Benefits across the hospital

     

    Through flexible services and dedicated improvement projects, EMaaS delivers access to the latest patient monitoring and support capabilities with a predictable cost of delivery.

    See financial benefits ›

    See operational benefits ›

