GenesisCare, a private provider of oncology, cardiology, and respiratory care services in 30+ sites in Australia as well as facilities in the United Kingdom and Spain collaborated with Philips and doubled their patient satisfaction (NPS) score over a period of six months post engagement*.
Understanding that the patient’s perspective of the quality of care received at their oncology centers plays a very large role in their clinical, operational and financial success, GenesisCare made patient experience key in their strategic initiative: to create the Cancer Service Of the Future.
Rapid growth in the past decade had left the health system with inconsistencies in areas of processes, staff engagement, and delivery of patient-centered care. Genesis Care recognized that the Philips Transformation team had the relevant clinical expertise and experience in combining clinical optimization with experience solutions to support them in their strategic ambitions.
"The huge benefit we got from collaborating with Philips was to be able to pull it all together in a very comprehensive fashion and quickly get some tangible and concrete outcomes from the process.’’
- Andrew Saunders
Group manager, GenesisCare
A prioritized list of “just start” and “game changer” initiatives was created to be applied enterprise wide for a full health system improvement. The “just start” initiatives are immediate changes that can be made. The “game changers” contain the bigger changes to be made that affect the whole organization, they are currently being implemented by GenesisCare.
Within the first month of the engagement, NPS performance at the Wembley facility improved to 60%, and further improved to 84% in subsequent months*.
Giang Vu
Principal, Strategic Design