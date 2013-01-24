Philips strategic healthcare consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery at GenesisCare, Australia.Click to read more
During the transition to value-based care, hospitals and healthcare systems must continue to improve operational performance, while reducing associated costs.
Process efficiency and system utilization must increase to support additional patient capacity. Our consultants work collaboratively with management and staff, providing a strategic and phased approach to help achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction.
Through collaborative and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients improve performance including:
