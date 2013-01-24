หน้าแรก
Recent success

A collaborative approach to improving operational efficiency

During the transition to value-based care, hospitals and healthcare systems must continue to improve operational performance, while reducing associated costs.

 

Process efficiency and system utilization must increase to support additional patient capacity. Our consultants work collaboratively with management and staff, providing a strategic and phased approach to help achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction. 

Performance Improvement Consulting

Proven results*

Through collaborative and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients improve performance including:

 

  • Enhanced patient and staff satisfaction
  • Streamlined patient workflow processes
  • Increased system utilization and decreased exam times

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

