Australia has nearly 2,000 pathologists for a population of 25.5 million people spread across 7.7 million square kilometers. Bridging the distance is a challenge. Sonic Healthcare is an internationally renowned healthcare provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with specialist operations that include laboratory medicine/pathology. Connecting results from regional pathology labs to providers in a timely fashion is crucial to enhancing care for the people of Australia. Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, is using the Philips Digital Pathology Solution (Digital Pathology Solution — IntelliSite) to reduce turnaround times and improve care. This highly scalable digital pathology solution with proven technology enhances productivity with high-resolution digital images, collaborative features and case management tools.