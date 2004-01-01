คำค้นหา

May 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Forget about helium with the BlueSeal magnet at MRT Praxis Potsdam

A sustainable choice with high quality imaging

MRT Praxis Potsdam in Germany chose for the Ambition system with BlueSeal magnet because of a technical challenge they had in their hospital with the quench pipe. Since an MR system with a BlueSeal magnet does not need a quench pipe, this was the ideal choice for them, next to the other advantages on efficiency and sustainability that the system brings.

Sustainability is also an important argument for me to choose BlueSeal. The helium content of the device is significantly lower than that of other systems and, above all, helium is not unlimited available on earth.”

Dr. med. Tobias Schröter

MR radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam

Mermaid Beach Radiology

Institute sees boost in MRI quality, speed and patient comfort

 

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute benefits from the advantages of Ingenia Ambition with BlueSeal magnet, designed for helium-free operation.

 

