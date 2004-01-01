คำค้นหา

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed video thumb

In this Expert Forum Webinar, through clinical case example, Barbara Wichtmann MR, Radiology resident at University Clinic Bonn, will explain how she is using SmartSpeed in her practice to better evaluate brain, heart, musculoskeletal, liver, pancreas, and prostate imaging studies.

With the Philips SmartSpeed we are able to reduce the acquisition time from 12 seconds to 9 seconds and increase image quality. If you then apply AI denoising you have beautiful images without nearly any noise and you don’t lose any information.”

Barbara Wichtmann

Radiology Resident, University Clinic Bonn, Germany

Share this webinar

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences  and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe

Explore more

1
เลือกหัวข้อที่สนใจ
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ

เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย

1
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด