High-powered gradients boost MR research projects at UKM

In select cases, the MR 7700 has helped the hospital’s physicians more clearly visualize pathology. “We’re definitely getting the impression that tumors are better delineated with the MR7700,” Dr. Heindel says. “For example, I examined a patient who had been diagnosed in another hospital with possible neuritis of the optic nerve. However, the MR 7700 images allowed me to diagnose it as an optic nerve sheath meningioma, a rare and often misdiagnosed, slowly growing tumor that wascausing the visual disturbances in the patient. The lesion was so well delineated on the high resolution MR 7700 images that our neurosurgeon decided he did not need a biopsy before proceeding directly with decompression of the optic canal and peeling away those tumor cells.”