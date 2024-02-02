คำค้นหา

Multi nuclei imaging for patients with lymphatic disease at the Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

By Philips, Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD ∙ Feb 5, 2024 ∙ 2:18 min

Sodium MRI in Lipoedema and Lymphedema Research

Rachelle Crescenzi’s research on lipoedema and lymphedema, sodium MRI revealed a significant finding: these patients’ limb swelling not only retain water but also accumulate substantial sodium, indicative of vascular dysfunction. She believes that integrating sodium MRI with vascular imaging could revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of rare vascular diseases.

“If we had sodium MRI on top of vascular functional imaging in the hospital setting, it could really transform how some rare vascular diseases are being treated and diagnosed in the clinic.”

Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD

Assistant Professor of Radiology and Radiological Sciences

Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

