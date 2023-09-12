คำค้นหา

September 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Serving the community with confidence at South West Radiology

Ingenia MR

Smooth transition from 1.5T Achieva to 3.0T Ingenia Elition

 

South West Radiology experienced their 1.5T Achieva as a stable workhorse while using it for over 10 years. The transition to a 3.0T Ingenia Elition went very smooth. Biggest surprise is the increase in image quality, especially for MSK. Which is perceived to be far superior on the 3.0T MR system.

Transitioning from 1.5T Achieva to Elition 3.0T has been very smooth. The UI is very easy to use. The team adapted really well. Our biggest surprise is image quality, it’s far superior.

Matthew Tran

Senior MRI Radiographer, South West Radiology, Sydney, Australia

Hospital saves cost by choosing MRI upgrade instead of new installation

 

Transition from Ingenia 3.0T to Elition X supports superb image quality and speed at Sannodai Hospital.

Read the full article

