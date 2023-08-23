คำค้นหา

Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute Experience with SmartSpeed

By Philips Featuring Constantino Peña, MD, Carlos Avila and Yi Xia  ส.ค. 23, 2566 ∙ 19.03 min

Webinar

Magnetic resonance

3.0T

1.5T

Productivity

SmartSpeed webinar with Dr. Peña

Webinar highlights - Total duration [19.03]

 

[00.10] ∙ Introduction to MCVI and the main MR Imaging Pain Points

[02.42] ∙ Experience and clinical cases with Compressed SENSE

[05.00] ∙ Experience and clinical cases with SmartSpeed

[10.41] ∙ Q&A

Explore the cutting-edge advancements in medical imaging by tapping into the learnings of industry experts with Philips SmartSpeed. Watch this webinar to get insights from Dr. Constantino Peña and Carlos Avila from the Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute on how they delve into the capabilities of SmartSpeed and into a transformative era of AI-driven medical imaging for faster speed and higher resolution.1


“Typically in a 3T magnet it would take about 8 minutes to acquire these type of images (3D isotropic acquisitions), but using SmartSpeed we are now able to acquire these images in about 2 and a half minutes.”

Speakers list

Constantino Peña, MD

Constantino Peña, MD

Medical Director of Vascular Imaging, Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute

Carlos Avila

Carlos Avila

Clinical Specialist, Cardiac MRI department, Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute

Yi Xia

Yi Xia

Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Smart Speed

SmartSpeed

Image quality and speed at your fingertips

Related stories

เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ

เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย

1
เลือกหัวข้อที่สนใจ
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

Footnotes
 

[1] Compared to SENSE

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด