At Philips, we understand that every second you spend in the operating room (OR) has to be put to good use, especially during orthopedic procedures. That is why efficiency and ease of use are core values of our design and R&D philosophy. Here are some of the surgical imaging innovations our mobile C-arms offer to help surgeons and technicians increase orthopedic surgery efficiency before, during and after procedures.
1. Fast centering
To make it easier to quickly position the C-arm using the least possible radiation, the laser alignment tool shows the center of the X-ray beam as a cross on the patient.
2. Fewer re-takes
Patients with extra musculature and high BMI can require extra positioning time and re-takes which lengthen your procedure time. The Ortho Plus mode on Philips BV Pulsera provides more power to visualize the C7 even on patients with muscular shoulders and the L5 lateral lumbar in obese patients to promote right results from the go.
3. Straightforward positioning
It’s not always easy for an operator to understand where the C-arm needs to be moved because they are standing in a different position in the room. Our mobile C-arm, Veradius Unity, offers ClearGuide, which provides a uniform set of reference numbers for both physician and operator to simplify positioning. We also offer a second monitor option on the stand* which displays the clinical image to the operator to support fast and easy positioning.
For orthopedic procedures, a good system is the difference between success and frustration. The BV Endura is a straightforward system to use with good image quality for the thoracic and lumbar areas. The BV Endura start-up time is very short and the system is very reliable. It’s a solid system that’s ready to use.”
Dr. J.J. Verlaan, Orthopedic Surgeon, University Medical Center, Utrecht, The Netherlands
The images are clear and detailed and I can perform the surgery with more confidence. I have found the MetalSmart feature on the BV Vectra** very useful when we use implants. The point-and-shoot capability removes the hassles of positioning and setting adjustments and enables me to work more quickly.”
Dr. Gaurav Bharadwaj, Saket City Hospital, New Delhi, India
4. Uninterrupted imaging
Long procedures can put a strain on X-ray generators, which can slow down or stop fluoroscopy. Our High Power Pulsed Exposure visualizes fast moving anatomy with outstanding image quality for a virtually unlimited amount of time, giving you the peace of mind of having imaging available as you need it during a procedure.
5. Parallel working
Being able to do two things at once can help you reduce delays during surgery. Our Mobile View Station (MVS) works independently from the C-arm so you can move it to the OR and enter patient data or get a worklist from RIS, and connect the C-arm later when there is more space. After the procedure you can move the C-arm to another location, while making notes on the MVS in the OR.
6. Automatic Shutter Positioning
Having to manually position shutters around the region of interest (ROI) can eat into procedure time and even result in positioning mistakes and retakes. With just one touch, our mobile C-arms automatically find the ROI, move into position and keep the ROI within the measuring field to save time and avoid retakes.
7. Fast boot-up
Many conventional mobile imaging systems can take up to 5 minutes to start- up which can waste vital time during unplanned procedures or emergency cases. Our mobile C-arms are designed for fast operation. They boot-up in less than 70 seconds and are ready to go. Plus, you can add patient data later when it is convenient.
These are just a few of the many ways that Philips mobile C-arms are designed to increase orthopedic surgery efficiency. Find out more here.
* Option
** The BV Vectra is not available for sale in North America.
To learn more about our portfolio of mobile c-arms
Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.
From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.
Our BV Vectra mobile C-arm system is intuitive to operate. Its high quality images support you in providing excellent care. This compact system is dedicated to orthopedic surgical procedures, including trauma, spine, and pain management.
When setting pedicle screws, a stent graft, or inserting a pacemaker lead, your X-ray system provides images to support confident decision making. We have re-defined teamwork during surgical imaging so you can experience a new level of efficiency in surgical procedures.
