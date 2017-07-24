1. Fast centering

To make it easier to quickly position the C-arm using the least possible radiation, the laser alignment tool shows the center of the X-ray beam as a cross on the patient.



2. Fewer re-takes

Patients with extra musculature and high BMI can require extra positioning time and re-takes which lengthen your procedure time. The Ortho Plus mode on Philips BV Pulsera provides more power to visualize the C7 even on patients with muscular shoulders and the L5 lateral lumbar in obese patients to promote right results from the go.



3. Straightforward positioning

It’s not always easy for an operator to understand where the C-arm needs to be moved because they are standing in a different position in the room. Our mobile C-arm, Veradius Unity, offers ClearGuide, which provides a uniform set of reference numbers for both physician and operator to simplify positioning. We also offer a second monitor option on the stand* which displays the clinical image to the operator to support fast and easy positioning.

