Search terms

Philips technology partnerships

Bringing together expertise across the industry

As champions of true vendor-neutral interoperability, Philips embraces a spirit of collaboration and adaptability. We work with other vendors to create unified solutions that can unlock advanced workflows and move toward a smarter healing environment.

Talk to an expert
Talk to an expert
Doctor operating monitor

Benefits of unified solutions based on vendor–to–vendor interoperability

Choose to use the technology you prefer and manage devices across vendors with ease.

Connect to the steady stream of breakthrough technology innovations at speed and scale – regardless of the manufacturer.

Enable technology to transform care process into an efficient and seamless experience, from hospital to home.

Philips technology partnerships at a glance

เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ

เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย

1
เลือกหัวข้อที่สนใจ
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด