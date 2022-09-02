Acute care

IntelliVue MX850

The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.