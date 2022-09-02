คำค้นหา

Acute care

Acute care has always been urgent, dynamic, unpredictable. These critical moments can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt workflows.
 
As your trusted partner, we focus on bringing clarity to complexity.

Featured

Dynamic care video

Dynamic care requires dynamic solutions

See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care.

Our latest stories

Key capabilities in Acute Care

Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform

Capture streaming clinical data and transform it into actionable insights for patient care management to help improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity.

  •  
    IntelliVue MX750

    IntelliVue MX750

    The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.

    IntelliVue MX850

    IntelliVue MX850

    The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.

    IntelliVue X3

    IntelliVue X3

    The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.

