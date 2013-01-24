OmniWire Pressure guide wire OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases.¹,²,³ New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery. Unique solid core improves torque and pushability. Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.
