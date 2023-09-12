Philips FetView is a cloud-based application that supports efficient creation of patient examination reports and helps OB/GYN practitioners organize and digitize their workflows. It imports images, videos and measurements from your ultrasound devices via a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and lets you generate reports, sketches and fetal growth curves. As a communication and collaboration platform, FetView also allows you to connect and share information directly with colleagues and with patients via the myFetView application.
Easily transfer data from any ultrasound device*
Time-saving communication with patients
Straightforward creation of reports
Effortless generation of growth curves and sketches
Rapid access to data
Easy customization of examination forms
