As part of the Philips Emergency Care Informatics Suite and specifically developed to work with the Philips HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator, the Device Readiness application is designed to give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing your Intrepid devices are ready for use when needed.
Features
Stay informed on what matters
Configurable alerts
You can use your dashboard to view shock button test status and last operational check dates, and receive alerts for NBP calibration. You can also set alert preferences for maintenance and "not ready for use" notifications.
See the data you need to see
Customizable dashboard
Gain clear insights into the readiness of your Intrepid fleet. Hourly, daily and weekly self-test data from each device feeds into your dashboard, which you can access via web browser and customize for convenient review and efficient device maintenance planning. This includes the ability to review inspection note history and to schedule inspections and EtCO2 calibrations.
Easily monitor your fleet
Profiles with up-to-date data
Use your Informatics Suite account to create a profile for each individual Intrepid in your fleet. This profile can include a name and assigned location, plus up-to-date data transmitted to the Device Readiness application through WiFi or cellular.
Works with HeartStart Intrepid
Integration by design
Device Readiness is designed specifically to work with Intrepid monitor/defibrillators. Each Intrepid can easily be configured to connect to your organization's Informatics Suite account, giving you a clear overview and helping you to make sure your devices are ready to help save lives.
Boost maintenance efficiency
Support your maintenance workflows
The self-check data fed into your customizable dashboard helps reduce the resources needed to physically check each Intrepid device, supporting efforts to lower the total cost of ownership. You can also customize key performance indicators, filter information and create a dashboard that supports your specific workflow.
See the data you need to see
Easily monitor your fleet
Profiles with up-to-date data
Use your Informatics Suite account to create a profile for each individual Intrepid in your fleet. This profile can include a name and assigned location, plus up-to-date data transmitted to the Device Readiness application through WiFi or cellular.
Works with HeartStart Intrepid
Integration by design
Device Readiness is designed specifically to work with Intrepid monitor/defibrillators. Each Intrepid can easily be configured to connect to your organization's Informatics Suite account, giving you a clear overview and helping you to make sure your devices are ready to help save lives.
Boost maintenance efficiency
Support your maintenance workflows
The self-check data fed into your customizable dashboard helps reduce the resources needed to physically check each Intrepid device, supporting efforts to lower the total cost of ownership. You can also customize key performance indicators, filter information and create a dashboard that supports your specific workflow.
