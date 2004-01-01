Avalon TOCO MP Transducer ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Avalon Toco MP Transducer measures contractions along with maternal pulse. It adds confidence in monitoring mothers with our exclusive SmartPulse technology by reducing the confusion between FHR and Maternal Pulse.
Features
Fetal and maternal data
Provides fetal and maternal data
D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection
D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.
