Avalon TOCO MP

Transducer

Avalon Toco MP Transducer measures contractions along with maternal pulse. It adds confidence in monitoring mothers with our exclusive SmartPulse technology by reducing the confusion between FHR and Maternal Pulse.

Features
Fetal and maternal data
Provides fetal and maternal data

Provides fetal and maternal data

The Transducer can be regarded as a measurement module which can be attached to the fetal monitor to provide fetal and maternal data.

D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

D-Shaped Connectors
D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-Shaped Connectors for easy connection

D-shaped connectors allow easy connection to any of the corresponding fetal sensor sockets on the fetal monitor, for simple plug-and-play convenience.

Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • max. 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500-3000 m (-1640-9840 ft)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • max. 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)
