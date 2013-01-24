คำค้นหา

Philips M1194A SpO₂ sensor measures perfusion at the ear for consistent SpO₂ data even in surgical and low-perfusion patients. It clips gently yet securely to the ear lobe and is suitable for patients weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs).

Features
For low-perfusion patients

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
CE certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Shelf life
  • None
Replaces product
  • 989803103251 (M1194A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

