VSM Premium Roll Stand 989803206541 Vital signs monitor mobile cart
Philips light-duty roll stand. Includes four casters with integrated brakes, steering handle with cable hooks, green removable handle wrap, removable see-through storage bin and a device mounting plate for the EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor.
