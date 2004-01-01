คำค้นหา

VSM Premium Roll Stand 989803206541

Vital signs monitor mobile cart

Philips light-duty roll stand. Includes four casters with integrated brakes, steering handle with cable hooks, green removable handle wrap, removable see-through storage bin and a device mounting plate for the EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor.

  • Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

