Telemetry Pouches Protective Carry Pouch 50/Box

Replacement for all currently available telemetry pouches, count: 50 (989803137831; 989803174141; 989803101971). The carry pouch encloses and protects a patient worn monitor with its compatible ECG/SpO2 patient monitoring accessories, to allow continuous and seamless monitoring of ambulatory adult and pediatric patients inside a hospital.