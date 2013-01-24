หน้าแรก
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask, Large

Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available with entrainment elbow or standard elbow. With EE leak 1 and 4-point headgear.

Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 1018472, 1015788, 1007365, 342077, 1065830, 1065832
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
