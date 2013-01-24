Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available with entrainment elbow or standard elbow.
|Product Category
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|Product Type
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|Package Weight
|Packaging Unit
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
