Contour Deluxe Small, 5/pack Nasal Mask
Dual-density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Hook-n-loop grab tabs allow quick, easy removal and adjustment of headgear.
Product Specifications
Unit of Measure
Disposable or reusable
Patient Application
Replaces Product
DEHP-free
Use with Philips Equipment
Non-Invasive Ventilation ventilators using single limb circuits: Vision, V60, Trilogy, Focus.
Dual limb circuit ventilators with NIV modes of ventilation: Esprit and V200
Use with Philips Supplies
Patient Characteristics
Application Indications
Headgear Type
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Package Weight
Ventilator Compatibility
