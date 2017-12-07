คำค้นหา

Contour Deluxe Small, 5/pack

Nasal Mask

Dual-density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Hook-n-loop grab tabs allow quick, easy removal and adjustment of headgear.

Product Specifications
Product Specifications
Size
  • Small
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Replaces Product
  • Vinyl Masks: 312102, 312105, 1004519, 1004530
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Non-Invasive Ventilation ventilators using single limb circuits: Vision, V60, Trilogy, Focus.
  • Dual limb circuit ventilators with NIV modes of ventilation: Esprit and V200
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Head strap replacement 1007365
Patient Characteristics
  • With no teeth, Easier mouth access
Application Indications
  • Frequent NIV patient
Headgear Type
  • Four-point
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.4082 kg
Ventilator Compatibility
  • Single limb circuit, Double limb circuit
