Contour Deluxe Single Patient Use NIV Mask

Use this part number to order outside of USA

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pk
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 1.10 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum

