PerformaTrak Full Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, S Entrainment elbow (EE), Leak 1, 10 pack

Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available withentrainment elbow or standard elbow.