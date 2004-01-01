คำค้นหา

PerformaTrak Full Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, L

Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available in entrainment elbow or standard elbow.

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 1018472, 1015788
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

