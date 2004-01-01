คำค้นหา

PerformaTrak Full Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, CapStrap headgear, S

Entrainment elbow (EE), Leak 1, 10 pack

Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available with entrainment elbow or standard elbow. CapStrap headgear provides excellent stability and simplifies initial setup by keeping the mask in place while you adjust the patient's straps. When you need to interrupt treatment for oral care and medications, the CapStrap headgear allows quick removal and simple re-application.

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 1018472, 1015788, 1007365, 342077, 1065830, 1065832
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

